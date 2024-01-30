Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $326.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $326.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on V. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.55.

Get Visa alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on V

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $273.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $502.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.14. Visa has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $275.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $16,623,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 142,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.