Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $304.00 to $319.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Visa traded as high as $276.36 and last traded at $275.30, with a volume of 513568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.66.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on V. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Get Visa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

Institutional Trading of Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.