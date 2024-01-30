Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $5.88 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00013530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $165.17 million and $8.41 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017201 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,456.20 or 1.00032095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010909 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00197810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.89068399 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $8,876,588.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

