Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,465. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day moving average of $159.61. The company has a market capitalization of $445.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

