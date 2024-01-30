Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Walmart by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,434,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,380,000 after buying an additional 1,717,019 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $164.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,163. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $442.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

