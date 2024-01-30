Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $602.00 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $607.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $577.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

