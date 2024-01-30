Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

