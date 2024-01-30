Wambolt & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $140.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

