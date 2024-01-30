Wambolt & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,855,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.5 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $495.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.63. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $496.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.54. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

