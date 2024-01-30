Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 4,922 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

