Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,087,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 629,707 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

