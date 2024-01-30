Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

CVX traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

