Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,226,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 1,720,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,528. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.57.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

