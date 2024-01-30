Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Purchases 7,081 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSOS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MSOS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. 2,984,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,114,471. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

