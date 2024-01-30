Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Takes $432,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. 1,188,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,889. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

