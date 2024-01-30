Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. 14,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,685. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

