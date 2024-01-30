Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,138 shares of company stock worth $5,996,196. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $787.66 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $788.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $706.16 and a 200-day moving average of $622.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

