Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $20.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $14.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2027 earnings at $19.49 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,253,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.