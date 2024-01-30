Wedbush Cuts Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $11.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.28.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,800,000 after buying an additional 1,586,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,427,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,856,000 after buying an additional 356,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after buying an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,767,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,702,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 1,941,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

