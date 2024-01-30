Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.88% from the company’s current price.

PepGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEPG traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 689,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,504. PepGen has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepGen will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

PepGen Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PepGen by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepGen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PepGen by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PepGen by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PepGen by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Further Reading

