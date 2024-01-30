Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.88% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ PEPG traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 689,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,504. PepGen has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepGen will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
