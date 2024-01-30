Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

