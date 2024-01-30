Wells Fargo & Company Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $413.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $465.00 to $413.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.85.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $365.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $458.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

