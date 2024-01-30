Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WELL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Welltower stock opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50. Welltower has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,618,000 after purchasing an additional 126,949 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 26,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

