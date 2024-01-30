Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,691,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after buying an additional 59,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,455,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 750,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

