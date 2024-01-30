WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. WESCO International comprises 3.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned 0.32% of WESCO International worth $23,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 403.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.69. The stock had a trading volume of 56,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,051. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.90 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

