Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.000-15.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.7 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY24 guidance to 13.00-15.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.36. 533,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

