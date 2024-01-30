Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.