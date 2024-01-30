Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WHLM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.51.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
