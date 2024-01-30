William Wyatt Sells 7,670 Shares of Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider William Wyatt sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,385 ($43.03), for a total value of £259,629.50 ($330,065.47).

Caledonia Investments Stock Down 0.7 %

LON CLDN traded down GBX 25 ($0.32) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,370 ($42.84). 54,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,303. Caledonia Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 3,110 ($39.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,720 ($47.29). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,514.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,418.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,299.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 18.93 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,586.87%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

