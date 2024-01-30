Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

