WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Duncan Grazier sold 35,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $31,650.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 769,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WM Technology news, CTO Duncan Grazier sold 35,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $31,650.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 769,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 46,261 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $40,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 753,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,784.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WM Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the first quarter worth about $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 211,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Price Performance

MAPS traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 102,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.73.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

