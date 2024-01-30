Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDS. Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,474,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

WDS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. 1,096,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. Woodside Energy Group has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $26.04.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

