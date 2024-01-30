Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on WDS. Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %
WDS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. 1,096,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. Woodside Energy Group has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $26.04.
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.
