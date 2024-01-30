Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $177.00 at UBS Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 429,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,817. Woodward has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.63.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

