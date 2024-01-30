Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.38.

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $97.12 on Thursday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth about $4,282,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Workiva by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

