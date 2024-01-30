Worldcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $307.28 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00005868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $307.28 million and $182.87 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,655,670 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 119,957,342.02527905 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.38085934 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $54,226,000.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

