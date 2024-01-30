Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.92. 24,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,723. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

