Wrapped TRON Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.90 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $9.90 billion and $1.87 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,144,278,915 coins and its circulating supply is 88,144,209,121 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,146,752,000.40327 with 88,146,708,983.61267 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11233328 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,775,865.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

