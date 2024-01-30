Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

XEL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. 230,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,961. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after buying an additional 419,776 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

