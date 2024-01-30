Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,069 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $2,086,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $865,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

