Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,079 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.08% of ICF International worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ICF International in the second quarter worth about $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ICF International in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ICF International in the third quarter worth about $277,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Up 0.6 %

ICFI stock opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $145.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.59.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.17. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $501.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Sidoti cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICFI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,135. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.