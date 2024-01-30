Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,455 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

