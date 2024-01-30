Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 477 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $229.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.27 and its 200 day moving average is $209.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $229.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.