Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 774 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after acquiring an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 150,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $1,682,104.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $24,245,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.4 %

SPSC stock opened at $191.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $198.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.56.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

