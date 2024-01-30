Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 991 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fox Factory by 45.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 6.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.