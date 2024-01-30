Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,032,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSM stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.95. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $455,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,673,074.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $455,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at $49,673,074.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247,006.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

