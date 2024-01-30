Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 40,346.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

