Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $318.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $318.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

