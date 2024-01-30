Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,926 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,924 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.