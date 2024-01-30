Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 3,310 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TTEK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK stock opened at $163.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average of $161.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

