Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $126.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.42.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.