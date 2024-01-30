Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 429,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 22.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 381,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 25.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 215,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $266.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

